Music for the Mission helps organize Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – An Upstate New York charity is hosting a virtual food drive later this week.

Music for the Mission has helped organize the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Drive this Thursday.

The non-profit organization aimed at helping to feed the hungry has teamed up with local media outlets, including NewsChannel 34, to raise funds for CHOW.

Founder and President of Music for the Mission, Joe Stanley, says that despite having the food drive virtually this year, the cause remains the same.

“Our goal is to help those less fortunate to get food and shelter. CHOW, that’s what they do. They provide food to those in need. And the need, the need was desperate before. So, whether it’s virtual, whether it’s in person, we always wanted to figure out the best way,” says Stanley.

CHOW is able to leverage every dollar raised into five meals for those in need.

The food drive will run from 6 AM to 7 PM Thursday.

Those wishing to help can go to missionforthemusic.org to donate.