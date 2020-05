BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite moving to virtual, that didn’t stop a local charitable event from raising significant money.

A week ago, Music for the Mission, along with local media outlets, held the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Drive to benefit CHOW.



Over the course of 13 hours, the food drive raised 4-thousand and thirty dollars to be used to provide 20,150 meals through CHOW.

If you missed the event, you can still donate at MusicfortheMission.org/donate.