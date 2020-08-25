Music City reopens, adapts to new restrictions

VESTAL, NY – A local store specializing in music is waiting for life to get back to normal.

The owner of Music City, Benny Fiacco, says the store took a bit of a hit while closed for two months.

The store sells vinyl records and paraphernalia as well as musical instruments and offers music lessons.

Fiacco says not everyone returned to the lessons, saying some had lost interest after being off for so long.

Additionally, the store rents instruments to students in school bands, the fate of which is currently unknown.

Regardless, Fiacco says he’s happy to just be able to open.

“We actually missed our customers. You know, this is a music thing, I mean it’s a music community around here. And there’s a lot of familiar people that come in every time, a lot of regular customers. You get to know them because we all share a common interest,” says Fiacco.

He adds that Record Store Day, one of their busiest days of the year, will now take place in 3 separate parts to encourage social distancing with the first part taking place on Saturday.

Fiacco says the store did well in online sales, especially guitars for people looking to pick up a new hobby, a hobby Fiacco enjoys in his spare time, playing with the band Frostbit Blue and a few other local bands.

Right now is an especially hard time for musicians, as gigs are hard to come by and harder to keep.

Fiacco says with each new mandate from the Governor his schedule clears out a little more.

“We have a lot of good, talented musicians in our area, and so does the rest of New York State, but all of these talented musicians are home now instead of out playing, hopefully everybody’s practicing, writing new material, tightening up their band, getting ready for when it’s time to go back out and play again.”

Music City is open on the Vestal Parkway from 10 to 8 Monday through Friday and 10 to 6 on Saturday and Sunday.

You can shop online at MusicCityNY.com.