Museums say they need community support to stay open

BINGHAMTON, NY – Three local museums are sounding the alarm that their very existence may be imperiled by a severe loss of revenue due to the pandemic.

The Roberson Museum and Science Center, Kopernik Observatory and Discovery Center of the Southern Tier issued a joint open letter to the community outlining the financial impacts they’ve experienced due to COVID-19.

While all 3 have reopened with limited capacity, admission fees are but a small part of their overall revenue.

The museums have lost money earned through school field trips, classes, workshops and major fundraisers.

The letter cites a survey from the American Alliance of Museums showing that 16% of such institutions nationally are facing closure with another 17% uncertain of their future.

Roberson, Kopernik and the Discovery Center say direct support from the community is needed to keep their doors open.