“Mural Mapping” just one of the LUMA displays this weekend

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The Cooperative Gallery on State Street is displaying submissions for one of LUMA’s own attractions



The Mural Mapping Project is a collaboration between LUMA, the gallery and the Department of Public Art.

.Members of the community were allowed to use a drawing of the upper floors of 34 Court Street which houses the downtown CVS.

Come this weekend, the 29 entries will be projected onto the building in a continuous loop during the festival.



Regional Arts Curator Anna Warfield, who herself submitted a piece, says the project provided interesting new challenges.

“You have areas of large whites in certain pieces and black blacks in others. So, what that will do is different. In the whites, you’ll see more of the building, and in the darks it will black out the building. So, thinking of how your piece was going to look that way, it’s definitely a different mode of thinking for sure,” says Warfield.

Artists could submit their work either on paper or digital.



While LUMA takes place only this weekend, the original works will remain on display through September.



The Cooperative is also exhibiting works by Kathryn Niles and Daniel Harrington.