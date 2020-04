A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WAVERLY, NY – A Tioga County skilled nursing facility is reporting multiple cases of COVID-19.

Tioga County Public Health was notified that Elderwood Village in Waverly has an unspecified number of cases between residents and staff.

Infected residents have been isolated.

The Public Health Department has been working with Tioga County Public Services to distribute PPE and make sure all additional steps are taking to reduce the spread.

Elderwood began notifying families of the residents Thursday.