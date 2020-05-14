Muckles Inc Quaran-Tee shirts raise $2,000 for local non profits

BINGHAMTON, NY – Muckles Inc and the family of Johnny Hart continue to support local non-profits through the sale of clothing that feature classic Hart characters in pandemic poses.

Muckles launched its Quaran-Tee line of shirts and hoodies in March with images of Gronk and others wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The apparel raised $2,000 , with 1 grand to be donated to the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund along with $500 each to the Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network and the Southern Tier Independence Center.

Meanwhile, Muckles and Hart also created a custom line of shirts for the Ross Park Zoo that generated $1,250 for the zoo.

Jon Layish is the President of Red Barn Technology Group which owns Muckles.

“People rallied from all over the country. I was amazed to see where these orders were coming through. It was another Johnny Hart design. Next up, we have Roberson, the Humane Society and then also the United Way,” says Layish.

The Humane Society is already selling its special Quaran-Tee apparel.

Layish says Hart family artists Mason and Mick Mastroianni have been very generous with their time and talent in creating these uniquely Binghamton shirts.