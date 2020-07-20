M&T Bank donates $25,000 to rebuild the OurSpace playground

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local bank which contributed to the original build is helping to rebuild the OurSpace playground in Binghamton.

M&T Bank in Binghamton has donated $25,000 to the reconstruction of the fully-accessible playground that burned down in June.

Binghamton Police are still investigating the early morning arson that occurred hours after a peaceful rally protesting the death of George Floyd took place at Rec Park.

M&T Regional President Peter Newman says the senseless destruction made him angry.

“That playground does represent something of unity for the community. To see that that was destructed, during a weekend where the community actually came together in unity, in protest, for social injustice, and to see a violent act at the end of that, which I personally don’t believe was related, it’s just horrible that it happened.”

Newman says the goal is to build the playground to be better than it was before.

He says the bank will also supply volunteers to assist with the rebuilding process.