“Mr. Christmas” Don Philips isn’t here this year to display his lights – here’s where you can see them

BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s the first Christmas without Mr. Christmas, Don Philips of Binghamton.

Philips, known for creating an extravagant Christmas display at his home on Penny Street, died shortly after Christmas last year.

To many in the community, a drive around Philips’ cul-de-sac was a Christmas tradition, as he had inflatable characters, rows and rows of lights, and other holiday arrangements.

His display will not be up this year.

Jungle Bells, a holiday lights festivity held at Animal Adventure, has set up a display in Philips’ name and his nickname of Mr. Christmas.

The park holds on to some of Philips’ own Christmas decorations.

You can check out our article about the Jungle Bells experience here.