Move-in begins at Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY – While many schools, most recently Ithaca College, are opting out of on-campus classes, Binghamton University allowed the first wave of students to begin moving in today.

Students new to campus were allowed to start moving in beginning today, with the help of no more than two other guests.

Each student was given a specific time he or she should arrive.

Once arriving on campus, students drive straight to the COVID testing site at the Events Center.

It is anticipated the university can analyze up to 150 tests per hour, with no more than 1-thousand students being allowed to move in on any of the designated days.

BU President Harvey Stenger says day 1 went smoothly, and that they will reassess everything after each day to see what adjustments need to be made.

“They’ll do a lot of de-briefing tonight to try and streamline the process as much as they can, make it as quick as possible. And yeah, we are constantly learning from what we’re doing right now,” says Stenger.

Kandice Chandra and her mother, Febi Yuwono made the 25-hour drive from Broomfield, Colorado to Binghamton.

Despite having a lot of time to reconsider their decision, both agree there were no regrets in having Kandice attend in-person.

“Binghamton has been really good in communicating with us their plans for the fall. So, I felt very confident with everything that they’re prepared for us. So, I’m pretty confident that, as long as the students do their part and the administration does their part, they should have a successful year,” says Yuwono.

“I came here also, as part of my decision, to swim here. So, that was something that I really wanted to do on campus. Training with the team. My suite is full of swimmers. So, that was another big factor in just me wanting to be here,” says Chandra.

New students will continue to move in through Saturday, with returning students coming back on campus Sunday through next Tuesday.