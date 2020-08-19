Motorcyclist dies after man allegedly threw a shovel at him, causing him to crash

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he allegedly threw a shovel at a motorcyclist causing him to crash his bike and die.

48 year-old John Hughes has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 24 year-old Cameron Fortner last night.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Airport Road in the Town of Union for a complaint about several people riding dirt bikes and other off-road motorcycles on the street.

While there, an officer observed Fortner swerve and strike a van parked along the roadway.

According to police, further investigation determined that Hughes, a resident on Airport Road, had first used a shovel to try to slow Fortner down and then threw the tool at him, causing him to swerve and strike the van.

Fortner was taken to Wilson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.