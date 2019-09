MARATHON N.Y -A Marathon man died in a motorcycle crash in Coventry on Saturday evening.

22 year-old Vincent Corbo, was riding his motorcycle west on Route 206 when he collided with a Hyundai, driven by 19 year-old Sean Snyder.



Snyder was taking a left turn onto 206.



Both men had serious injuries and were taken to Wilson Hospital.

Corbo died from his injuries, while Snyder suffered a serious head injury.

The accident is still under investigation by the Chenango County Sheriff’s office.