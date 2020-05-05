Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network is offering unique Mother’s Day Cards by Binghamton High School students

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mother’s Day is Sunday, and a local organization is offering unique cards while supporting a great cause.

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network has partnered with Binghamton High School once again to offer a variety of Mother’s Day cards, specially designed by students.

This year, due to New York on Pause closing printing shops, Mothers and Babies will be using all submitted card designs, instead of picking one winner.

This ensures each recipient will be getting a one of a kind card with a personalized message inside.

“What’s really incredible is the talent that so many of these kids have when it comes to design. And so people really love the idea that it’s really been specially designed by a student and the thoughtfulness that goes in behind those,” says Mothers and Babies Perninatal Network Executive Director Sharon Chesna.

Chesna says they hope to reward all participating art classes with a pizza party when schools open.

The cards will be sent out with a donation of $25 or more to the organization, which helps families get the supplies and support they need, especially in this time.

To request a card, you can call 772-0517 and leave a message.

To ensure Mother’s Day delivery, all orders must be in by Friday.