Mother of missing twins arrested following Amber Alert

The mother of 8 year-old twins who were the subject of a Thursday night Amber alert has been arrested.

Police responded to the report of the missing yesterdays around 5:30 Thursday evening.

The release states that the girls are in the custody of their father, and were allegedly taken my their mother, 34 year-old Amanda Collis, without permission.

Following the Amber alert, the girls and Collis were found at 12:30 Friday morning in Hagerstown, Maryland, where Collis resides.

She was charged with Custodial Interference.

