Mother guilty of charges related to daughter’s death sentenced

BINGHAMTON – 32 year-old Serina Madden was sentenced today for the death of her 10 year -old daughter, Belladonna Loke.

She will serve 15 years in prison and 5 years parole on a first-degree manslaughter charge.

Madden was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child by neglecting, starving and not providing medical care for her disabled daughter last February.

Locke died in a Colesville home where her Madden and her other children were staying.

Madden left her deceased daughter in a bedroom for a day before reporting her death.

Madden plead guilty to the charges in November.