Mosaic Mafia project returns to Binghamton park

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local arts studio is collaborating with students to make Columbus Park shine.

The Mosaic Mafia is a partnership between Jablon Studios, Broome-Tioga BOCES and the City of Binghamton.

Over 2,000 students have worked on these large scale mosaics in parks, schools, and city centers since the program was founded in 2009.

Each mosaic is unique and comprised of different colored glass to create each mural, which is personally installed by the group as well.

This year’s theme is peace and love and the design includes different flowers, such as roses and daisies, and a peace sign.

Jablon Studios Place Maker, Emily Jablon, is looking forward to installing this summer’s piece at Columbus Park in Binghamton.

Because we enjoy it. It’s fun being at the splash park. It’s fun being able to interact with the community. Community members come by to see the new mosaics and everyone’s really excited about it. What’s really turned into a summer ritual for our area,” says Jablon.

“It teaches you patience definitely. I would say it teaches you patience because you don’t know what your building or what it’s going to look like until after it’s done. But you have to have the confidence to get through it first,” says Binghamton High School student Amerie Miller.

The Mosaic Mafia will officially unveil the finished project on Columbus Day after the parade.

For more information, go to JablonStudios.com.