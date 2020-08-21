Mosaic Mafia looks to brighten up Columbus Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local arts studio is already doing its part to beautify Columbus Park through mosaics.

The Mosaic Mafia is a partnership between Jablon Studios, Broome-Tioga BOCES and the City of Binghamton.

For months, a small group of students and Emily Jablon have been working together to create and finish the final installation of a mosaic mural on the park’s front wall.

This summer they created the 3rd and final section.

This year’s theme is peace and love and the design includes different flowers, such as roses and daisies, and a peace sign.

With the project coming to a close, Binghamton High School student, Amerie Miller says she has enjoyed and learned a lot from this experience, something she’d never considered getting involved in before.

“I’m excited to be done because it is a lot of work, but once it’s done, what now? We created a bond with all these people and I’m going to miss them,” says Miller.

The Mosaic Mafia will officially unveil the finished project on Columbus Day after the parade.

For more information, go to JablonStudios.com.