Mormon church encouraging additional fast this year

VESTAL, NY – The nearly 16 million members of the Mormon Church worldwide plan to mark Good Friday in a special way in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced a Day of Fasting and Prayer tomorrow.

And its inviting members of other denominations to join them, albeit separately, in the effort.

Mormons typically go without food the first Sunday of each month but this is a rare additional fast.

Ed Pettengil, who worships at the Mormon Church in Vestal, says the LDS Church has been making greater efforts to collaborate with other religions in recent years.

“I personally feel that it’s easy enough to pray. But, when you pray with fasting, it has a lot more meaning for the Heavenly Father,” says Pettengil.

Pettengil says that while a traditional fast is for 24 hours, in this instance, participants are encouraged to consider just skipping breakfast and lunch as a way to not compromise health or immunity.

For information, go to ChurchOfJesusChrist.org.