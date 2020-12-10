More COVID-19 allegations directed at Charley’s Tavern

JOHNSON CITY – Johnson City Police say On Pause COVID violations form just a tiny fraction of the problems plaguing a bar that’s been shut down in the village.

Police Chief Brent Dodge issued a news release today outlining a long list of serious allegations against Charley’s Tavern on Harry L Drive.

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority announced that it had suspended the bar’s liquor license after investigators found numerous patrons and a bartender not wearing masks, not eating food, mingling and playing pool.

But Dodge says troubles at the bar extend back to the summer when neighbors began complaining about noise, fights and drug dealing in the tavern’s parking lot.

So, J-C-P-D launched an undercover investigation which allegedly found drug activity inside and outside of the bar, fights inside and outside and the serving of alcohol to minors, to obviously intoxicated patrons and after hours.

Plus a street brawl and a shooting incident.

Dodge says he felt the need to speak up when people took to social media accusing the police department of unfairly targeting a small business.

“We didn’t want to be regarded as anti-small business or certainly anything as extreme as a Nazi. We wanted the public to know that we’re looking into a much broader public safety issue here,” says Dodge.

Owner Greg MacBlane tells NewsChannel 34 that he’s been trying to work with police to deter what he calls an undesirable crowd that began frequenting Charley’s after it reopened after the lockdown in June.