Mooney’s Sports Bar opens in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, NY – An Upstate New York restaurant chain known for its varieties of macaroni and cheese has opened its first location in Greater Binghamton.

Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill cut the ribbon on its 10th eatery, this one in the former Ground Round building across from the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

Mooney’s is an Irish-themed bar that celebrates local and regional sports, regularly sponsoring youth athletics.



Its first location opened near Buffalo 10 years ago and focused on mac and cheese from the start.

It now boasts up to 20 versions on its menu.



Co-Owner Brian Harris says the kitchen has no microwave because everything is made from scratch.

“We’re really known for homemade, phenomenal food. If you’re looking to come in here and get out in 15/20 minutes with some microwave food, we’re not the place. We have a really nice environment, a really nice vibe in here. There will be lots of sports teams before and after games. Lots of families, everyone from a 1 year-old up to a 90 year-olds,” says Harris.

Harris says Mooney’s has taken home top honors at the Binghamton Philharmonic’s Mac and Cheese competition the last 2 years, driving their dishes in from their location in Elmira.



It opened for business this morning at 11.

Its hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 to 11 and Fridays and Saturdays until midnight.