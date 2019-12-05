Monroe County Police don’t want to enforce Anti-Harassment Law

ROCHESTER, NY (AP) – Monroe county police are outspoken about not enforcing the new law.

The Anti-Harassment Law is a controversial new law passed in Monroe County and aggressively protested in Broome County.

It protects police and other first respondors against the harassment and annoyance of civilians, threatening jail time and fines.

The Monroe County Chiefs of Police announced yesterday that they will not be enforcing the new law, saying they read it and agreed “no.”

Cheryl Dinolfo, the Monroe County Executive, allegedly signed the new measure on Monday, without consulting the law enforcement themselves.