BINGHAMTON, NY – Officials at the National Weather Service are sending in official numbers for the big snow storm yesterday.

Broome County averaged from 9 inches of snow to slightly over a foot while Greater Binghamton Airport accumulated just over 10 inches.



Freezing rain at the front of the storm hit us earlier than expected which caused traffic delays on Sunday.



Nearby Tioga County averaged 8 to 12 inches of snow, and Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania had 8 inches to 14.