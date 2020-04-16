Moe’s Southwest Grill donates burritos to UHS

VESTAL, NY – As hospital workers continue to battle COVID-19, local eateries are still stepping up to provide meals to those on the frontlines.

Moe’s Southwest Grill made a special meal delivery to UHS Wilson Hospital at around noon today.

The Mexican-food chain, located on the Vestal Parkway, dropped off 150 free burritos to medical workers at the hospital in Johnson City.

The lunch delivery was made by two employees of the Vestal store, including Marketing Coordinator and Assistant District Manager Jordan Wilson.

Wilson says Moe’s is simply looking to do its part to help all those working tirelessly through this pandemic.

“Every single person in our stores, in our lives, in our communities, has been somehow affected by this. So, we wanted to be able to give back to them. You know, to the first responders, to the doctors, to the nurses that have been helping us tremendously,” says Wilson.

Moe’s also made another delivery to UHS Wilson at 5 P-M so as to give the medical professionals on that shift a chance to get a free meal as well.