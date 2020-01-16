MLK Jr. Day plans announced

BINGHAMTON, NY – The community is invited to celebrate Doctor Martin Luther King Junior’s vision and how it’s still relevant today.

The Broome County Martin Luther King Junior Commission is sponsoring its annual walk and remembrance service Monday evening.

Officials say everyone is welcome to attend the walk and service.

Speakers and musicians will headline the main commemoration.

Commission Chairman Reverend Arthur Jones says the event is both a celebration as well as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the fight for civil rights.

“We want to connect history. We want to give them an awareness of what happened. At that time, dogs were being sicced on people, rocks were being tossed at people, people being beaten with batons and stuff like that. They were hauled off to jail just for standing up and speaking up for their rights,” said Jones.

The walk this year will begin at the MLK Park and Promenade, near the Peacemaker’s Stage behind Boscov’s, at 6 PM.

The march will end at the Salvation Temple Church on Main Street.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Kings Vision: The Beloved Community – The Fierce Urgency of Now.”

The Service at Salvation Temple Church begins at 6:30.