Missing person report: Susan Wayman

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department is currently investigating a complaint regarding a missing woman.

72 year-old Susan Wayman was last seen on Monday outside of 290 Front Street in Binghamton.

She was last seen wearing a dark coat, green and blue sweater and white sneakers.

She also has a history of frequently being on Main Street and is often on foot.

Wayman also has a history of health concerns.

Anyone who sees Wayman is asked to call the Binghamton Police Department’s Detective Division at 772-7080