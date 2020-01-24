Mirbeau Spa collaborates with MedSpa, brings new beauty services

SKANEATELES, NY – An Upstate resort renowned for its spa treatments is adding additional services geared toward making their guests look as good as they feel.

Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Skaneateles is collaborating with MedSpa Solutions to offer a wide variety of beauty enhancement services within the facility.

Founded in Syracuse last year by 2 physicians and a dentist, MedSpa Solutions provides facial treatments such as botox and fillers, laser hair, wart and scar removal, non-surgical face lifts and HydraFacials.

Husband and wife team, Doctors Derek and Norma Cooney, say they take a holistic approach that includes hair restoration, neck treatments, body contouring and IV and injection vitamins and minerals.

Derek Cooney says there are more options now than just traditional plastic surgery.

“Now, with new technology and new techniques, you can really limit that recovery time and, to some extent, the expense is much less as well,” says Derek.

“Everybody is wanting to get fit, look their best, and they want their outsides to match what their insides fell like. And so that’s what we’re here to help them do,” says Norma.

MedSpa partner Doctor Dorothy Kassab also provides dental treatments such as teeth whitening and Invisalign.

Mirbeau Spa Director Heidi Womer says these additional services are in demand.

She says guests can receive them and also take advantage of everything else Mirbeau has to offer, including a dry sauna, eucalyptus steam room and outdoor whirlpool.