Mirabito and Salvation Army partner for “Give a Gift, Give Back” campaign

BINGHAMTON, NY – Throughout the month of November, Mirabito is partnering with the Salvation Army to help raise money for those in need this holiday season.

Through the “Give a Gift, Give Back” campaign, Mirabito will donate one dollar for every in-store purchase of a Mirabito gift card to the Salvation Army.

Mirabito’s Public Relations Manager Lindsay Meehan says that partnering with the Salvation Army again was an easy and meaningful decision.

“It’s very meaningful to partner with someone like the Salvation Army because they are truly a local, community-based organization that helps people here. Again, this year, more than ever, there are so many in need. We are honored to be partnered with them,” says Meehan.

Mirabito is also holding “Thankful Thursdays”, with employees serving as bellringers for the Salvation Army to help raise funds.

Last Thursday, CEO Joe Mirabito rang the bell outside the Vestal Avenue Binghamton store.

Salvation Army Captain Joseph Hansen is still in need of bellringers, and while the goal is to raise money, he’s also hoping it raises awareness and brings in more help as well.

“More than anything, I just want some positive attention towards bell-ringing. Volunteering to come out and bell-ring and what not. The positive attention towards our program and services is really what we need, and it helps us to bring in the needed funds to do so,” says Hansen.

Mirabito will have another bell-ringer outside their store on the Vestal Parkway near Binghamton University tomorrow.

The gift card promotion runs through November 30th, and if you’re interested in helping as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army, you can call 722-2987.