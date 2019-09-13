Milk Caravan makes a stop in Binghamton, calling for breast milk donations

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A motorcycle run stopping in Binghamton tomorrow is crossing the state to raise awareness for breast milk donations.

The Milk Caravan will be stopping at Lourdes Hospital Saturday at 2 pm.



It’s organized by the New York Milk Bank.

The goal is to encourage breastfeeding mothers to donate some of their unused breast milk so that it can be used for other babies.

Lourdes Lactation Consultant Laura Walker says the need is particularly acute among premature babies whose mothers may not have started producing milk.

“Our milk is designed to help our little humans grow and develop to the best of their ability. And especially their nervous system and brain,” says Walker.

Walker says the donated human milk is also given to babies of adopted parents or whose mothers have difficulty breast feeding.

Saturday’s Milk Caravan begins in Westchester County where the Milk Bank is located and ends in Buffalo.

It’s being lead by a group of female motorcycle riders.