MHAST Suicide Awareness Month events

BINGHAMTON, NY – September is Suicide Awareness Month, and a local organization is doing all it can to help those suffering.

The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier has lined up a number of activities for the month of September, starting with the Men Who Care video which premiered on Facebook on September 1st.

The Chalk the Walk and Have the Talk event will be held from the 10th to the 18th, encouraging people to decorate sidewalks and other spaces with positive messages.

There will also be a Wings of Hope 4 mile walk on the 19th with pandemic restrictions in place.

Development Director Joanne Weir says suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US, and the 2nd leading cause for ages 10 to 34.

“If you notice someone’s off a little bit, talk about it. You know, we have kind of been conditioned to just say we’re all fine, but we’re not all fine. And sometimes a day is not working right, and if we can talk about it it’ll help us get through that,” says Weir.

State Farm Agent Jim Rollo has also partnered with the Mental Health Association for the month for a “Fun Raising Challenge.”

Rollo will donate ten dollars to anyone who mentions the association when requesting an insurance quote.

For information on events visit MHAST.org.