The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier has picked its Mask Up contest winners.

With a variety of categories available, the contest was open to everybody who felt creative.

Winners will be on display, as well as receiving their awards at First Friday on September 4th.

DIFD — Bethany Finch, Binghamton

Best Hometown Theme — Danielle Kilmer, Owego

Funniest — Carol Hawley, Binghamton

Best Formal — Carol Hawley, Binghamton

Youth — Kali Ellsworth, Binghamton

Teen — Joseph Kilmer, Owego

Best Overall — Jennifer Chudacik, Binghamton