MHAST holds mask decorating competition

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization is encouraging people to mask their face, not their feelings.

The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier is holding a face mask decorating contest.

Disposable or cloth masks can be decorated or they can be made from scratch, as long as it covers the nose and mouth.

All community members in all age groups are invited to participate, with categories such as Best Overall, Best Youth Entry, Best Team Theme and more.

M-HAST Development Director Joanne Weir says talking about your thoughts and feelings is critical, especially now.

“Every day, maybe you’re not okay. So instead of putting that mask on that says, ‘how are you? I’m fine’ all the time, maybe then you pull back a little and you say, ‘you know I’m really not having a good day today.’ You know? And then you can talk about it,” says Weir.

The contest will run tomorrow through August 2nd.

You can submit your decorated mask, as well as find additional information, at MHAST.org.

Weir says they hope to display the masks at First Friday in August.