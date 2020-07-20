Metros Restaurant celebrates 70 years in business

OWEGO, NY -An Owego staple is celebrating seven decades of business.

Metro’s Restaurant, located on Route 96, is celebrating 70 years of service in the community.

Initially opened in 1950 by Metro Sanyshyn , the restaurant has remained a family-owned business every since.

The restaurant, and mini golf course next door, were passed down to Metro’s son, Scott, over four decades ago.

Since then, it’s been Scott and his wife, Debbie, who have kept Metro’s doors open.

Debbie says that while generations of the Sanyshyn family have worked in the restaurant, they’ve also seen the same thing with their customers.

“I think we’ve probably gone through four, perhaps five, generations…from the time my in-law’s opened it. I mean, when I was working here a few years back, there was probably great grandchildren of those people that were our customers. And probably by this time, those children are now parents, and bring their kids here, if not to eat-in then to take-out,” says Sanyshyn.

Metro’s is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 to 8:30.