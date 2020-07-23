MetroCenter to open up parking lot to the public on evenings and weekends for lower fee

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local developer is offering to assist with the parking crunch in downtown Binghamton.

The Marchuska Companies, which recently purchased the MetroCenter, is opening up the mixed-use office building’s parking lot to the public on evenings and weekends.

It has installed a new parking lot management system that only accepts credit cards.

The public can park in the lot for $6 for 2 hours and $2 for each additional hour after 5:30 on weekdays and all of the weekends.

Parking during business hours continues to be $20 or free for tenants and their customers.

