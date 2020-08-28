Mercy House 6th annual golf tournament

ENDICOTT, NY – While En-Joie Golf Club didn’t get to host the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open this year, a different tournament was held at the Endicott golf course.

The 6th annual Mercy House Tony DelNero Memorial Golf Tournament teed off earlier today.

All the money raised goes towards the daily expenses of operation at Mercy House.

After being delayed twice earlier in the year due to COVID-19, there was some uncertainty as to whether the tournament would be played at all.

Patrick Barrett has been playing in and sponsoring this tournament for years.

Barrett says that whether he got to play this year or not, there was never any doubt he would donate to Mercy House.

“I would have, I sponsor this every year. It’s a big deal. Even if I didn’t play, I’d still sponsor. I didn’t play, actually, last year, I had obligations. We still sponsored. So, it’s near and dear to my heart,” SAYS Mahonski.

Barrett and his wife recently had a baby so he says there was a bit of hesitation to play.

Ultimately, Barrett and his three partners joined the 35 other groups to help raise money while enjoying some outdoor fun.