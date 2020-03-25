Mental health professionals volunteer services

ALBANY, NY – There are now more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State.

And, in order to combat the virus thousands of healthcare workers are stepping up to the plate to help.

Our Capitol Correspondent Corina Cappabianca has the latest on the effort.

((Corina Cappabianca)) So far 40,000 people have signed up to be part of the healthcare surge team.

And, that includes more than 16,000 registered nurses.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You need staff understanding that some staff is going to get sick. And they’re going to be out. So we have been working on putting together a surge healthcare force.

The team will be made up of retired medical professionals, or doctors and nurses who aren’t currently practicing in a direct care capacity.

The Governor says those who have signed up could be put on possible reserve duty.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) 40,000 people have signed up. That is a big big deal because you can create beds. You can find the equipment. You have to have the staff.

Also announced today- more than 6,000 mental health professionals have registered to provide free mental health services.

Anyone can call the hotline 1-844-863-9314 to schedule a free appointment.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We’re all concerned about the immediate critical need the life and death of the immediate situation, which is right, but don’t underestimate the emotional trauma that people are feeling and the emotional health issues.

((Corina Cappabianca)) The Governor says the apex of the virus where we see the most strain on the healthcare system could be in 21 days.

More than 103,000 New Yorkers have been tested for the coronavirus.

New York State has by far the most confirmed cases in the nation.