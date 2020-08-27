“Men Who Care” video by the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier highlights men sharing challenges faced by COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Mental Health Association is breaking down the stigma with their recent project, “Men Who Care”.

What would have been the 18th annual “Men Who Cook” competition has turned into a video called “Men Who Care”.

This video highlights local men sharing with the community the challenges they have faced throughout the pandemic and some solutions.

The Mental Health Association has invited the 2019 chef’s to be a part of this and 15 have participated.

The participants are from a wide range of backgrounds, including physical therapists, attornies, and politicians.

The Development Director, Joanne Weir, is looking forward to the launching of this video.

“It’s peer support. We’re very excited to have these guys. In general, men aren’t conditioned by our culture to speak about their feelings; to talk about their struggles. It’s kind of more, get out there and do what you got to do and just face it. But really people really do have feelings and we wanted to give that to the community this year,” says Weir.

The video would not be possible without their sponsors and the generous donations made by the public.

It will be posted live on their Facebook page September 1st.

For more information or to donate, visit their website at MHAST.org.