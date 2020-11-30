Memory Maker Project offers “carole-grams” this holiday season

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization has found a way to liven up the holidays.

The Memory Maker Project will be offering carol-grams this holiday season.

For each donation to the Memory Maker Project, a volunteer from the organization will call up your loved one and sing them a holiday song.

The group focuses on music and art to help stimulate the memory in patients with memory loss, but their carol-grams are available for everyone.

Co-Founder and Director Christina Muscatello says familiar music, like holiday music, can really help memories.

“Music, for them, has been very important, especially holiday music. And just familiar music, in general, because it just, it activates the part of the brain that is just there forever. So, even if you have memory loss, listening to familiar music will just kind of melt away the anxiety and depression that you might be feeling, and just bring some joy into your life,” says Muscatello.

You can get your own carol-gram by visiting MemoryMakerProject.org.