Members of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association put forth their own legislative proposals

ALBANY, NY – Members of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association have a new set of legislative proposals they would like to see lawmakers review.

This comes after several police reforms have recently passed through the state legislature.

((Peter Kehoe, NYS Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director)) That’s what this is about is to say fine, let’s do a lot of things for the defendants out there, but let’s also look after the law enforcement officers who are out there every day.

Some of the proposals include upping the charges for resisting arrest, failure to retreat and assault on a police officer.

Last year the state legislature passed criminal justice measures like bail and discovery reform.

And, last month several police reform bills passed through the legislature including a ban on chokeholds, and the repeal of 50a which shielded police disciplinary records.

((Jeff Murphy, Washington County Sheriff)) We’ve seen these bills come across in favor of the criminal defendants, in favor of no bail, things like that. And we think it’s time that the legislature consider bills like these that would support law enforcement.

The Sheriffs’ Association would also like to see police officers included as a protected group against hate crimes.

((Jeff Murphy, Washington County Sheriff)) One I’d like to highlight is a hate crime against a police officer which would make any crime against a police officer because of his or her status as a police officer a hate crime.

Other proposals include making May 15th a state holiday for Police Memorial Day.

And, they’re advocating for a $500,000 benefit for police officers who “are seriously disabled or die from injuries incurred in the line of duty.”