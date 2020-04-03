Members of Congress encouraging Americans to take care of their mental health as well as their physical

WASHINGTON, DC – Members of Congress are worried about the American population dealing with mental health issues during the coronavirus pandemic, which makes it harder for some to seek help.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John shows us how lawmakers and organizations are seeking out resources to help those affected.

For those with mental health issues, stay at home orders and isolation provide for serious problems.

“These are all elements that are very very harmful for those who might already be suffering from mental health challenges.”

Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger says it further isolates those with mental health issues.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton says tele-health is one answer.

“I know of people who now are talking to their therapists and counselors virtually and still able to continue that relationship.”

Congress granted $425 million in its latest stimulus package to provide extra assistance for substance abuse and mental health services.

“We anticipate that this public health crisis will turn into a mental health crisis.”

Dr. Vaile Wright with the American Psychological Association says that states need to allow mental health professionals to practice across state lines and insurance companies need to agree to reimburse patients for mental tele-health.

“I think that would really help the access and that probably does need to come down from a federal level,” says Dr. Wright.

Both Spanberger and Wexton agree and say they will do what they can to provide more federal dollars for those of us who need mental health treatment during the coronavirus crisis.