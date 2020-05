NEXSTAR – After thousands of heartwarming and inspiring entries, the first Nexstar Woman of the Year was announced on Wednesday’s episode of the Mel Robbin’s Show.

Our own market winner, Reva Reid of Binghamton, joined 112 other winners from across the country in being highlighted in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

The Woman of the Year title ultimately went to Archana Liggins, who spends her time donating handbags and filling them with toiletries for women in need.