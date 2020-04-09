Meier Supply and the Belmar Pub buy lunch for Wilson Hospital workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meier Supply and the Belmar Pub chipped in this afternoon and covered lunch for some of the workers at Wilson today.

Owner Frank Meier approached the Belmar about a week ago looking for ideas on how to give back to the community.

After some deliberation, they decided to feed hospital workers at the epicenter of the virus in our area.

Belmar Pub Owner Ed Hickey brought a choice meals including pulled pork, roast beef, and gluten-free options.

Hickey says, as bad as things are for his business, he could not imagine fighting on the frontlines.

“I certainly don’t have it as bad as the people working in this building risking everything, working with people who could literally kill them through contamination, so I got it pretty good. I look on the bright side of everything. I’m happy I could help these guys who are really the ones who we should be thinking about,” says Hickey.

Hickey says Meier hired the Belmar to produce 100 lunches for the medical personnel at Wilson and will pay for 60 meals for both shifts at Lourdes on an upcoming date.