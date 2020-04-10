Medical Supply Chain Emergency Act proposes the federal government take over critical medical supply chain

WASHINGTON, DC – Some lawmakers say they intend to make sure the US builds a robust domestic manufacturing system and a supply chain that doesn’t depend so heavily on foreign imports.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on congressional efforts to ramp up production of COVID19 tests and personal protection equipment.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy says our front line health care workers still don’t have the equipment they need to confront the pandemic.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} Equipment is ending up where the price is the highest, not where the need is the greatest.

So Murphy has introduced the Medical Supply Chain Emergency Act – legislation that would require the federal government – to take over the entire critical medical supply chain – from manufacturing to distribution.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} The federal government should be finding the equipment, purchasing it, and then distributing it to the places of highest need.

And New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he wants to make sure the shortages never happen again.

{***Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} I think it’s important to have those things made here in this country because they’re so critical in times of national emergency.

Brindisi has introduced a bill that would require medical manufacturing and the supply chain to support it return to American soil.

and on this, Democrats and Republicans like Florida Senator Marco Rubio have found common ground.

{Senator Marco Rubio, R/FL} I’ll support anything that returns that capacity to this country.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal says while Congress is working on the legislation, the President should do more.

{Senator Richard Blumenthal, D/CT} Appointment of czar in effect or the use of the production act or better both at the same time.

Blumenthal says with lives at stake, the President and Congress should act now.