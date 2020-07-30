McGirks Irish Pub temporarily closes due to COVID-19 positive customer

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Chenango Bridge, NY – McGirks Irish Pub announced via a Facebook post on Thursday that they have temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 positive case.

The bar and restaurant says that the infected person was a customer who visited last Friday and Saturday evenings, from 4-9:30 pm and 5:30 to 11 pm.

They also say that the entire establishment has been scrubbed clean, however, they feel as though they need to close for the extra precaution.

The Health Department asks anyone at McGirks on those days to quarantine until August 7th or 8th, respectively.