McGirks Irish Pub temporarily closes due to COVID-19 positive customer

Chenango Bridge, NY – McGirks Irish Pub announced via a Facebook post on Thursday that they have temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 positive case.
The bar and restaurant says that the infected person was a customer who visited last Friday and Saturday evenings, from 4-9:30 pm and 5:30 to 11 pm.
They also say that the entire establishment has been scrubbed clean, however, they feel as though they need to close for the extra precaution.
The Health Department asks anyone at McGirks on those days to quarantine until August 7th or 8th, respectively.