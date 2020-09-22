McCoy’s Chophouse holds ribbon cutting

ENDICOTT, NY – A legacy continues for a local restaurateur, who had his grand opening at his new establishment in Endicott.

McCoy’s Chophouse, a restaurant and bar located on West Main Street, had the ribbon cutting today to mark a return to the village.

The new facility features menu items from Lampy’s and the Number 5 restaurant.

Owner Jim McCoy has been in the area frequently over the years, but has been in Binghamton running the Number 5.

McCoy had worked in the Endicott area growing up, and he says he’s happy to be back.

“We’re bring people here. We’re letting them see what this village is like. It’s really a nice place to live. I think we’re very positive with the village and the people. Then, I’d like to make some money,” says McCoy.

The restaurant takes reservations, and is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 9 P-M, and 4 to 10 on Fridays and Saturdays.

They are also looking for new employees, so you can apply for a job or look at their current menu by visiting McCoy’sChophouse.com.