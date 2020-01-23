Mayors from across the country meet in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C – 270 mayors from around the country are meeting in Washington, DC for the annual US Conference of Mayors meeting.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright spoke with Binghamton Mayor Rich David about bipartisan efforts to find solutions to the problems facing cities and towns in America.

In the midst of partisan divide in the nation’s capital, America’s mayors gathered in Washington to find common ground…

{Richard David, Mayor of Binghamton, NY} This year I think what’s unique is the backdrop of this meeting you have the historic impeachment, you have presidential candidates who are coming to talk about their vision for America…

Mayors from large metropolitan cities to small towns gathered to discuss best practices and solutions to issues impacting communities across the nation…

Richard David is the Mayor of Binghamton, New York…

{Richard David, Mayor of Binghamton, NY} this nation is a collection of cities large and small and if the cities succeed the nation succeeds…

David says whether it’s addressing infrastructure needs, housing affordability, or even fighting to save Minor League Baseball teams… the issues Binghamton faces aren’t unique to his town.

{Kathy Sheehan, Mayor, Albany, NY} We share a lot of commonalities no matter the size of our cities…

Albany, New York, Mayor, Kathy Sheehan says another major concern for cities across the country is a shortage of law enforcement officers.

{Kathy Sheehan, Mayor, Albany, NY} Right now there’s a crisis in many places in this country where we’re having difficulty recruiting people to become police officers, so we’re sharing practices that have worked in places around that.

The Mayors say there’s a lot more work to be done to address the issues in their communities, but the gathering this week is a great first step.