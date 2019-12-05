Mayor Rich David’s plans to tear down downtown bridge

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton is preparing to tear down another unused concrete relic from the city’s urban renewal era.

Mayor Rich David’s office announced that the decommissioned State Street Pedestrian Bridge will be demolished beginning tomorrow.

It was built decades ago to connect the State Street Parking Ramp with the MetroCenter, but hasn’t been in use for many years.



David says the elevated walkways are crumbling and unsafe and have become a source of blight downtown.

A portion of the block was closed to traffic today in preparation, although vehicles could still access the parking garage.



David says another walkway connecting the MetroCenter to the Water Street Parking Ramp will be demolished after the holiday shopping season.