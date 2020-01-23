Mayor Rich David joins colleagues in Mayor’s Task Force to Save Minor League Baseball

ALBANY, NY – Mayor David has joined several of his colleagues to form a Mayors’ Task Force to Save Minor League Baseball.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are one of 42 teams that have been designated for elimination under a proposal set out by Major League Baseball in order to cut costs.

While most of the targeted teams are single A, the plan calls for Binghamton to lose its team with the New Mets AA affiliate taking over for its current A team in Brooklyn.

David says what sets Binghamton apart is that taxpayers have already invested almost 10 million dollars in state and local funds to make upgrades to NYSEG Stadium, including LED lighting, a new scoreboard and upgraded batting cages.

“The taxpayers stepped up to the plate, so to speak, and what Major League Baseball is doing is having this evolving, moving set of standards that they’re trying to hold teams to. One of their primary areas of concern is the condition of the facility itself. Well, that doesn’t apply to the City of Binghamton,” said David.

David says Binghamton also ranks well in other criteria set forth by MLB, including hotel accommodations for visiting teams and short, convenient travel between markets.

He says the one area where the team needs improvement is in attendance.