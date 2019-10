Binghamton Mayor Rich David will be seeing a bump in his pay after City Council voted to give him a raise.

Council members voted two to four to give the Mayor 1.5% raise during a budget work session yesterday.

The salary will go from $72,520 to $74,333, an increase of $1,813.

The money will be taken from what has been set aside in the city’s contingency fund in the 2020 budget.

Democratic Councilmen Conrad Taylor and Dan Livingston voted against the raise.