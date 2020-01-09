Mayor Rich David discusses plans to certify Binghamton’s floodwalls and levees

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton is getting ready to prove to the federal government that its 1930’s era floodwalls continue to properly protect the city.

Officials from Tetra Tech joined Mayor Rich David today to discuss plans to certify Binghamton’s floodwalls and levees.

The city has a combined 6.7 miles of flood walls, and if they meet proper standards, FEMA will deem them as adequate.

If they are not, the areas they protect will be deemed high-risk, meaning homeowners will have to pay for expensive flood insurance.

Tetra Tech Vice President David Moore says some walls may have to be raised.

“Some of them may not have enough freeboard, which is the difference between the river elevation and the top or protection. So some may need to be raised, possibly. I don’t know that we anticipate new levees, but possibly some new gates and some other structures,” said Moore.

For walls that do pass Tetra Tech’s examinations, paperwork will be filed to FEMA, to make sure citizens don’t pay huge flood insurance premiums.

Tetra Tech’s plan is to review existing data on rivers, closures, and surveys.