Mayor Rich David announces OurSpace rebuild to start on August 17

BINGHAMTON, NY – The community has donated generously to an effort to resurrect OurSpace Park in Binghamton, so much so that a date has been set to start the rebuild.

Mayor Rich David announced that reconstruction will begin on August 17th.

So far, donations valued at over 265 thousand dollars have come from the community.

David says that, combined with the roughly 600 thousand the city expects to collect from insurance, is enough to start the rebuild which is expected to cost roughly 860 thousand dollars.

The city is working off the original design by Ithaca-based Play By Design while adding some features that were part of the original plan that left out of the first build.

David says the rapid reconstruction is part of the healing process for the community which mourned the loss of the fully-accessible playground.

It was so personal to them. They had so many positive experiences with their family members and other loved ones. And they recognized it as a cherished asset for the community. For it to be destroyed in such a cowardly, brutal, devastating fashion, it was really emotionally painful for the community,” says David.

David says donations are still being sought to assist with maintenance.

He says due to COVID concerned, only skilled volunteers are being sought to assist in the effort.

Carpenters and other skilled laborers are asked to contact Megan Brockett by emailing MJBrockett@CityofBinghamtom.com.